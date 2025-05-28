Tropical Agro appoints Experience Commerce to lead digital and media strategy

New Delhi: Experience Commerce (EC), a full-service digital agency under the Cheil SWA Group, has been awarded the digital and media mandate for Tropical Agrosystem (India) , a company active in India’s crop protection and plant nutrition sector.

The move is part of Tropical Agro’s broader digital transformation strategy, which seeks to enhance its brand visibility, improve consumer engagement, and increase awareness across both rural and urban markets. The agency’s Mumbai office will oversee the account, focusing on social media management, creative content, and performance marketing.

The scope of work includes managing the brand’s presence on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. A significant aspect of the strategy involves targeting rural farming communities while also engaging urban audiences. Experience Commerce aims to create a unified digital presence for Tropical Agro by using current content formats like Instagram Reels and Guides, aligning the output with the company’s existing brand values.

Additionally, CYLNDR India, EC’s in-house production unit, is working on a film-based campaign that is currently under embargo.

Commenting on the partnership, Chandrika Rodrigues, General Manager, Branding & Communication, Tropical Agro, said, “As we embrace sustainability and focus on building deeper, more meaningful connections with both the farming community and modern consumers, our aim is to strengthen our brand equity across markets. Experience Commerce brings the right mix of strategy, creativity, and agility that aligns perfectly with our vision for purposeful growth.”

Bhawana Daga, VP, Growth at Experience Commerce, said, “We are excited to partner with a legacy brand like Tropical Agro that is shaping the future of Indian agriculture. Our focus will be on delivering integrated digital experiences that not only reflect the brand’s heritage but also speak to its progressive vision of empowering India’s farmers through innovation and sustainability.”

Experience Commerce’s collaboration with Tropical Agro is expected to support the brand’s digital growth and consumer outreach, particularly as digital engagement increases in rural areas.