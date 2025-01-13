TRAI appoints Ritu Ranjan Mittar and Maruthi Prasad Tangirala as whole-time members

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, on January 13, 2025, inducted two new whole-time members into their administration. The regulatory body onboarded Ritu Ranjan Mittar and Maruthi Prasad Tangirala, as members for a term of three years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes first.

Mittar has a vast experience in the area of Standardization of Telecom Equipments & Networks including Next Generation Networks (NGN), Spectrum management & Radio regulations, Planning and Execution of telecom /ICT project, Telecom & Cyber Security, IPv6 Ready Logo, Telecom Regulations etc. An ITS officer of 1985 batch, Mittar brings an extensive experience of over 30 years in various capacities at the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

Tangirala is a 1990 batch officer of the Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service. An IIM Calcutta graduate, he is the author of Telecom Sector Regulation in India: An Institutional Perspective, published by Routledge in 2019. Over his career spanning more than three decades, Tangirala has worked in various departments of the government, including Department of Telecommunications, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and Union Public Service Commission.

The regulatory authority recently updated its websites and featured the names of the two newly appointed whole-time members under their leadership segment. TRAI is currently chaired by Anil Kumar Lahoti. Before the onboarding, the leadership consisted of two part-time members, namely Prof Ranjan Bose and Neelkanth Mishra.