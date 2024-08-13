Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Greenply

Delhi: Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has been awarded the digital mandate for Greenply, a plywood brand.
Tonic Worldwide will serve as the digital partner for Greenply with a goal to amplify the brand’s digital footprint through a suite of services.
Yatnesh Pandey, Vice-President, Marketing, Greenply, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Tonic Worldwide as our social media agency. We are confident that their innovative approach and proven track record will deliver exceptional results for the brand. Our goal is to strengthen Greenply’s social media presence and connect deeply with our community. With Tonic’s expertise, we look forward to creating engaging social media experiences that resonate with our audience and drive our commitment to sustainability and superior craftsmanship.”
Speaking on the digital mandate, Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Tonic Worldwide, said, “We are closely working with Greenply to enable them on their digital forward journey. As a low consumer involvement category brand, they are doing a fabulous job of building consumer interest and intent in the category with the branding initiatives. Digital plays the most important role in a consumer’s home building journey of dreaming about good designs, inspiration, research, connecting with experts, finding experts etc. and we aim to empower the consumer in this journey with relevant category interventions on digital across touchpoints.”
The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office.