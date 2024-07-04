Delhi: Togglehead has been appointed to handle the digital marketing mandate for The Arvind Store, a retail division of Arvind. Under this mandate, Togglehead will manage the complete online presence of Arvind Store Brands, including social media management, online ad management and media buying, as well as influencer marketing.
Togglehead bags digital mandate for 'The Arvind Store'
