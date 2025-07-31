Tira expands portfolio with launch of ayurveda-inspired beauty line Puraveda

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s beauty platform Tira has introduced Puraveda, a new brand inspired by Ayurveda and developed as part of its growing own brands portfolio.

According to the company, Puraveda blends traditional Indian wellness practices with modern scientific methods to offer a holistic approach to beauty and self-care. The product line includes skincare, haircare, and body care items, all designed to be cruelty-free and performance-driven.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Tira said the launch supports its broader strategy to create beauty experiences that go beyond surface-level aesthetics and foster deeper consumer engagement.

Bhakti Modi, Co-founder and CEO of Tira, said, “We are thrilled to introduce Puraveda, a brand that embodies the powerful harmony of India's timeless wellness heritage and the precision of modern innovation.

At Tira, we aim to redefine beauty by bringing forward brands that go beyond aesthetics to inspire deeper connections with self-care. With Puraveda, we invite consumers to embrace Ayurveda through thoughtfully formulated products that make holistic beauty truly accessible.”