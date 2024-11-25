Tips Music partners with TikTok to expand its music reach

New Delhi: Tips Music announced a direct, strategic partnership to promote its music library on TikTok.

This partnership will enable music lovers, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates to access Tips Music’s music collection on the short-form video platform.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of TIPS Music, stated, “We have seen an increased consumption of Indian music globally. Several existing TikTok trends hold testament to it. This direct strategic partnership with ByteDance marks an important step in expanding the global footprint and engagement of TIPS Music. The TikTok platform has a massive audience base and this deal improves the discovery of our music. I would like to thank TikTok and our CEO, Hari Nair for weaving this direct deal.”