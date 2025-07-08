ting wins digital and social media mandate for Lapita, Dubai parks and resorts

New Delhi: India-based advertising agency ting has been appointed to handle the digital and social media marketing mandate for Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, part of Autograph Collection Hotels. The account will be managed from ting’s Mumbai office and executed for the UAE market through its regional team.
As part of the assignment, ting will manage Lapita’s creative and social media strategy in the UAE, extending its support in digital content, brand storytelling, and engagement initiatives.
Commenting on the development, Manan Vora, Partner at ting, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Lapita Dubai Parks & Resorts in Dubai, bringing Ting UAE’s creative and digital expertise to elevate their marketing efforts. Together, we’re crafting engaging brand experiences that reflect the spirit of adventure and family fun at Lapita.”
Nikhil Taneja, Senior Marketing Manager at Lapita (Marriott), added, “Working with ting has been a seamless and inspiring experience. Their creativity, professionalism, and deep understanding of our brand brought our vision to life in the most impactful way. We truly value their partnership and look forward to more exciting collaborations ahead.”
Dhawal Shah, Business Head, UAE, ting, remarked, “Winning the Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts account is a proud milestone for us, not just because of the prestige of the brand, but because of the shared belief in storytelling that connects and converts. We’re excited to shape their digital presence and look forward to unlocking larger creative opportunities together.”