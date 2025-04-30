Times Prime launches new social media contest ‘Too Reel To Be True’

New Delhi: Times Prime has launched a new social media contest, "Too Reel To Be True".

Times Prime is offering a total prize pool of Rs 10 lakh for this competition. Winners in each of the 10 categories will receive Rs 50,000, while the mega prize worth Rs 5,00,000 includes Rs 3,00,000 for the grand winner and Rs 1,00,000 each for two runners-up.

“We wanted to keep it simple — if you’re creating great content, you should be noticed,” said Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime. “This is us putting our weight behind that idea.”

The contest's timing coincides with growth in short-form video consumption, which has surged by 38% in just the last quarter, according to recent industry data, said Times Prime in a statement.

"Too Reel To Be True" is accepting creators from backgrounds across 10 categories, including memes, edits, dance trends, music, and animation.

The judging panel features names from Social Media Dissect and Social Ketchup. The contest runs until May 31, 2025, with a June reveal planned for winners – creating a month-long media narrative as each category champion is announced.