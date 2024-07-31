Times of India introduces TOI Health+ for health and wellness information

New Delhi: The Times of India has announced the launch of TOI Health+, a new initiative aimed to provide health and wellness information to Indian audiences.

Available in both print and digital formats every Wednesday, TOI Health+ features the latest in health, nutrition, wellness, and prevention with a special focus on health tech.

Features of TOI Health+ include customised Content with sections on nutrition, prevention, wellness, body, and health technology, columns like "Ask Your Doctor,” latest Solutions with up-to-date health and health tech information every week; comprehensive coverage with articles on nutrition, diet, fitness, and lifestyle diseases; health trackers via quizzes, trackers, and self-assessment tests to help readers monitor their health; an active community of health enthusiasts on social media, offline events like the TOI Health+ Summit; consumer engagement with doctors, health experts, and researchers through webinars, videos, and podcasts.

Kaustuv Chatterjee, Director (TOI Brand), BCCL (Bennett, Coleman and Company), said, "TOI Health+ is our commitment to providing the Indian audience with trustworthy and relevant health and wellness information. In an era where misinformation is rampant, we aim to be the definitive source for credible and well-researched content which contributes to their well-being. Our goal is to empower individuals to take proactive steps towards better health."

Partha P. Sinha, President and Chief Brand Officer, BCCL, stated, "TOI Health+ is an incredible opportunity for brands to connect with highly engaged health and wellness enthusiasts. This product will also provide a platform for established players, emerging nutraceutical and health tech brands to showcase their work and innovations, helping them reach a broader audience. We are excited about the potential this initiative holds for our readers and advertisers alike."