Times Now hosts Amazing Indians Awards 2025 presented by Adani

New Delhi: Times Now hosted the Amazing Indians Awards 2025, presented by Adani, in New Delhi on August 11. The event recognised 13 individuals across 12 categories for their significant contributions in fields including healthcare, environment, women’s empowerment, and education.

Shri Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, was the chief guest and delivered the special address.

The winners included Ramprasad Sarkar (Agriculture), Dr Tapesh Mathur (Animal Welfare), Raghu Narasingasa Hubballi (Disability, Inclusion and Accessibility), Shiva Balak Misra (Education andSkill Development), Deepak Vishwakarma (Environment andSustainability), Dr Issa Fathima Jasmine M (Food Management andNutrition), Meera Satpathy (Girl Child andWomen’s Rights Empowerment), Kkanchan Gupta (Healthcare), Ekta Viiveck Verma and Triveni Acharya (Human Rights and Legal Aid), Kuldeep Raj Saxena (Rural and Slum Development), Rajasekhara Raju Podili (Water and Sanitation), and Ambika Patel (Social Innovation using Technology).

The recipients were selected through a comprehensive pan-India screening process overseen by a jury comprising Neerja Birla, Padmaja Ruparel, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Prasoon Joshi, and Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Speaking at the event, Mandaviya said: “Our nation’s true strength lies in the hands of countless unsung heroes whose contribution to society often unfolds quietly, far from the spotlight. They have struggled, made efforts, and devoted their lifetime with commitment and dedication to bring change in their fields. This is the culture of the nation, where giving is not a gift but a way of life, and co-existence is the model of the country. These individuals work without expectation of recognition, yet their actions strengthen communities, inspire others, and uphold the values that have shaped India for generations.”

The Amazing Indians Awards 2025 recognised individuals whose perseverance and dedication have made a lasting impact on their communities and on India’s development.