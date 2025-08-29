Times Network to host Pickleball Now Grand Prix in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Bengaluru will host the Pickleball Now Grand Prix, a lifestyle-oriented sporting initiative, on August 30, 2025 at GoRally, Whitefield. The event, organised by Times Network, brings together sport, lifestyle, and community participation in a single showcase.

The daylong tournament will feature over 250 registered players and more than 500 attendees, with matches played across seven dedicated courts. Participants will compete for a Rs 2 lakh prize pool, alongside trophies, medals, and recognition for 14 winners and 14 runners-up.

Four competitive categories have been announced to engage both intermediate and advanced players: Men’s Doubles, Intermediate and Open (Advanced), Women’s Doubles, Intermediate and Open (Advanced), Mixed Doubles, Intermediate and Open (Advanced), and Mystery Partner, Intermediate only, which pairs players randomly. All matches will be affiliated with Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), with official ranking points updated on the platform.

The Grand Prix has attracted a range of brands across lifestyle, technology, mobility, and consumer sectors. Sponsors and partners include Hell Energy Drink, MG Motors, Skechers, Just In Time, Aris Perfumes, River Bikes, Amity University, CoinDCX, Radico, Zoho, Acerpure, Assetz Builders, Airavat, and Stayvista.