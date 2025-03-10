Times Network launches new platform Unilist.in

New Delhi: Times Network has launched Unilist.in, a platform to provide data-driven insights into higher education institutions across India.

Catering to students, parents, and corporate recruiters seeking information, Unilist.in aims to facilitate academic and hiring decisions.

The platform offers real-time updates based on a live survey mechanism. It includes rankings and analyses based on institutional data, reviews, and student sentiment analysis.

The platform aims to provide information about colleges and institutions regarding infrastructure, faculty, placement records, and academic performance.

Additionally, it features media content from Times Network, including podcasts, interviews, reels, and discussions featuring industry professionals and academicians.