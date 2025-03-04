Times Network Digital hosts ETNow.in Business Conclave and Awards 2025

New Delhi: Times Network Digital hosted the inaugural ETNow.in Business Conclave and Awards 2025, bringing together industry leaders to explore key sectors shaping India’s path to Viksit Bharat.

The keynote address at the conclave was delivered by Jitendra Singh, Union MoS (Ind. Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, PP/ DoPT, Atomic Energy and Space.

Singh said, “India’s space sector has seen a quantum leap under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, unlocking opportunities for private players. In just months of opening the sector, we attracted over Rs 1,000 crore in investments, with our space economy poised to grow fivefold to $44 billion in the coming decade. Missions like Gaganyaan and applications in border security showcase India’s self-reliance, proving that the world now looks to us as a leader in space technology.”

Former Union Minister and tech investor Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed the change in policy frameworks necessary to position India as a leader in artificial intelligence and digital technology.

He said, “The IT Act, which regulates technology in India, is 25 years old. It needs to be replaced with something modern and contemporary. The IT Act doesn’t even mention the Internet, let alone AI—two of the biggest forces shaping the digital economy today. This debate has been ongoing within the government, and the hope is that the current administration moves forward with either an omnibus law or a set of laws addressing critical issues like safety, harm, and misinformation. The key question is whether one comprehensive law or multiple specialised ones would be more effective.”

He further said, “A new law should be clear, precise, and entrepreneur-first. Adding more regulatory layers only creates unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for innovators. Instead, the focus should be on setting clear principles and guardrails, with the court and appeal systems providing necessary oversight. Creating another regulatory institution that forces young innovators to navigate bureaucratic red tape is not the right approach. The legal framework should empower entrepreneurship, foster innovation, and ensure AI and digital technologies contribute to progress without unnecessary restrictions.”

The governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K. T. Parnaik, outlined how strong border security, innovation, and infrastructure development play a key role in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

He stated, “In northern command, we faced continuous challenges from Pakistan and China, implementing strategies like quid pro quo to counter intrusions effectively. In Kashmir, we tackled radicalisation through perception management, shifting public sentiment in our favour.”

On Arunachal Pradesh’s economic and infrastructural development, he added, “Arunachal is a land of immense potential, with rich biodiversity, strong cultural roots, and a hydroelectric capacity of 58,000 MW. We are strengthening infrastructure, implementing land reforms, and attracting investments. With three international borders, security remains a priority, requiring regular engagement with military and civil authorities to address challenges, including Chinese aggression and Myanmar insurgents.”

