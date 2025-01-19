TikTok goes dark in US

New Delhi: TikTok has officially gone dark for its American users.

This move comes as a direct consequence of a federal law that was upheld by the Supreme Court, mandating the app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest its ownership or face a ban.

By late Saturday night, users across the country encountered a message when opening the app stating, "Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now." The message further indicated hope, mentioning that "President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office." This was followed by a prompt to "stay tuned!" for further updates.

The law, which takes effect following the Supreme Court's unanimous decision, prohibits mobile app stores like Apple and Google from offering TikTok for download and blocks internet hosting services from delivering the app to American users.

The Biden administration had previously stated that the implementation of the law would be left to the incoming Trump administration, which takes office on Monday.

However, TikTok preemptively shut down, citing the need for a "definitive statement" from the Biden administration to assure that no punitive measures would be taken against service providers.

Amidst the shutdown, President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at a possible 90-day reprieve for TikTok, providing some hope for its return.

The ban has not only impacted individual users but also content creators who rely on TikTok for income, driving many to seek other platforms to maintain their audience.