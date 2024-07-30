Three Percent Collective bags digital media mandate for Gastronomix

Delhi: Three Percent Collective, the digital marketing agency has won the digital media mandate for Gastronomix. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Three Percent Collective’s Bangalore team. TPC will be responsible for managing social media, creative duties, paid media strategies of all the existing and upcoming street foods brand of Gastronomix.
Commenting on this partnership, Praveen Rao, Co-Founder and CEO, Three Percent Collective, said, "Gastronomix is a new-age business growing at a great pace. Three Percent Collective is thrilled to partner and eager to showcase our capabilities and help build Gastronomix’s growth story. While we are happy to have won this mandate, the work for our team has been cut out and we are looking forward to this challenge!”
Pradeep Singh, Co-Founder of Three Percent Collective, added, “We are both honoured and energized by the trust Gastronomix has placed in our planning and execution capabilities. This partnership is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and the creative spirit that fuels our work. With creativity, innovation, and strategic insights, we aim to exceed expectations and deliver innovative and impactful campaigns that will not only elevate the brand but also redefine industry standards. This is not just a win for us; it's a win for collaboration, creativity, and the power of impactful digital storytelling. The best is yet to come, and we are excited to create waves of success together.”
Vedprakash, Co-founder, Gastronomix, added, "After an exhaustive evaluation process, we are thrilled to partner with Three Percent Collective. Their compelling pitch demonstrated not only their expertise but also their deep understanding of our brand and its unique journey. Their passion, creativity, and strategic insights convinced us that they are the right partner to elevate our digital media presence. We believe this collaboration will not only elevate our digital presence but also create meaningful connections with our audience, driving our brand to new heights in the digital landscape. We look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together."