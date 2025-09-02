This Onam, earn more with the highest FD interest rates available

Onam is a festival of prosperity, togetherness, and celebration—making it the perfect time to strengthen your financial future. As families decorate homes with vibrant pookalams and enjoy the traditional Onam sadya, it is also a great occasion to secure your savings in a reliable investment. Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a time-tested way to grow wealth with assured returns, and this festive season, Bajaj Finance FD offers some of the most attractive rates in India. With thoughtful planning, you can make this Onam both joyful and financially rewarding.

Understanding fixed deposit interest rates

A Fixed Deposit is a safe investment instrument offered by banks and NBFCs, where you park a lump sum for a fixed tenure and earn interest at a pre-decided rate. FD interest rates vary based on the institution, chosen tenure, and investor type (regular or senior citizen).

FDs remain popular because they provide assured returns and are not influenced by market volatility—making them perfect for investors who prioritise stability and predictability. With Bajaj Finance, you get not just safety, but also some of the best FD rates in the country today.

Fixed deposit interest calculations: growing wealth the smart way

Let’s look at an example of how your savings can grow with Bajaj Finance FD.

Example: Regular Investor

Suppose you invest Rs. 5,00,000 for 5 years at 6.95% p.a. (non-senior citizen rate).

The total interest earner will be Rs. 1,99,639

At the end of one year, your maturity amount will be: Rs. 5,00,000 + Rs. 1,99,639 = Rs. 6,99,639

Example: Senior citizen investor

Now, if a senior citizen invests the same Rs. 5,00,000 at 7.30% p.a., here’s the outcome:

The total interest earner will be Rs. 2,11,162

Maturity amount = Rs. 7,11,162

This simple comparison highlights how even a small difference in FD interest rates can lead to higher gains.

Why senior citizens should consider FDs this Onam

Senior citizen fixed deposit plans come with additional benefits, offering up to 0.35% p.a. higher interest rates than regular deposits. These plans are designed to ensure financial stability while providing dependable returns.

Here’s a quick comparison:

Investor Type Deposit Amount Interest Rate Tenure Maturity Amount Regular Investor Rs. 10,00,000 6.95% 2 Years Rs. 11,43,830 (approx.) Senior Citizen Investor Rs. 10,00,000 7.30% 2 Years Rs. 11,51,329 (approx.)

Clearly, senior citizens benefit from higher FD rates, ensuring more growth and financial comfort.

Special features of Bajaj Finance FD this Onam

Attractive interest rates: Up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens and 6.95% p.a. for non-senior citizens.

Flexible tenures: Choose between 12 months and 60 months based on your goals.

Multiple payout options: Pick monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual, or cumulative payouts.

Highest safety ratings: [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE.

Convenience: Book your FD online in just a few clicks.

Some festive offers may also include added benefits like discounted loans against FD or flexible withdrawal features, making it even more attractive during Onam.

Considerations before investing

While FDs offer stable and secure growth, investors should:

Align the tenure with their financial goals.

Consider liquidity needs before locking funds.

Remember that premature withdrawals may reduce returns.

Always evaluate the credibility of the financial institution.

Final word

This Onam, while you celebrate prosperity and joy, let your money also grow securely with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. With rates up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens and 6.95% p.a. for others, your savings can earn more while staying safe. Thoughtful financial planning today can ensure stress-free celebrations for years to come.