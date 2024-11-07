ThinkROI bags Mr. DIY’s digital media mandate

New Delhi: ThinkROI has partnered with home improvement retailer Mr.DIY as their official digital media partner.
This partnership between the two entities aims to utilise digital media tools and technology to scale the Mr.DIY brand.
Rupinder Singh, Chief Business Officer, ThinkROI, stated, “Our association with Mr.DIY goes beyond the traditional brand-agency relationship; it aims to create a new niche for the home improvement retail concept, which is quite nascent in the Indian market. ThinkROI aims to enable Mr.DIY to reach new heights in the digital world by turning over a new leaf in the Indian home improvement landscape.”
Sarada Prasad, Chief Growth Officer, ThinkROI, added, “In an online first-world, there is great potential in harnessing the power of digital media to empower Mr.DIY’s journey to greater heights. This collaboration is all set to redefine the Indian market’s perception of the home improvement sector. Let the thrilling voyage begin.”
Maneesh Sharma, CEO at Mr.DIY India, added, “As we join hands with ThinkROI, we aim to not only establish how Mr.DIY is the perfect one-stop shop, but also establish it as an integral part of every Indian family, catering to the needs of every member. With cutting-edge technology backed by effective communication, our goal is to get our audience to indulge in the Mr.DIY experience.”