ThinkROI and Visibili.ai team up to crack the code of AI-first search

New Delhi: As AI platforms increasingly reshape how consumers discover information, a new challenge has emerged for brand marketers: ensuring visibility in AI-generated responses rather than traditional search engine results.

To address this evolving landscape, ThinkROI, a full-service digital marketing agency, has entered into a strategic partnership with Visibili.ai, a content intelligence platform focused on AI-era discoverability.

The collaboration aims to support brands in navigating the growing shift from keyword-based SEO to prompt-led visibility within AI-generated answers from platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Rupinder Singh

“AI search is a structural shift in consumer behaviour,” said Rupinder Singh, Founder of ThinkROI. “With this partnership, we’re enabling brands to adapt to new forms of digital discovery, where attention is shaped at the prompt level rather than the search engine results page.”

As consumers increasingly rely on conversational interfaces and natural language prompts, traditional methods of search engine optimisation are becoming less effective. AI models now summarise responses directly, reducing the need for users to click through to individual websites. This change necessitates a different approach to visibility—one that accounts for how AI systems select, cite, and present information.

Through this collaboration, ThinkROI will leverage Visibili.ai’s capabilities to help clients better understand how their brands surface in AI-generated content. This includes monitoring brand visibility across conversational search platforms, identifying which types of prompts and queries trigger brand mentions—and where gaps may exist—while also analysing the kinds of sources and content themes that AI models rely on. The partnership also enables brands to receive data-backed recommendations on what to create, where to publish, and how to shape their presence across AI-driven ecosystems.

Gurpreet Wadhwa

“This collaboration brings together deep performance marketing expertise and next-generation content intelligence to help brands remain discoverable and trusted in this new environment,” said Gurpreet Wadhwa, Co-founder and CEO of Visibili.ai.

Athiulla Khan

“We see this as an essential step in how marketing organisations must adapt,” said Athiulla Khan, Business Head – SEO & Content Marketing, ThinkROI. “Together with Visibili.ai, we’re helping brands influence how and where they appear, starting from the moment a consumer begins a conversation with AI.”