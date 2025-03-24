The Wire’s Siddharth Varadarajan acquires Rs 50-crore property in Nizamuddin East: Sources

New Delhi: Siddharth Varadarajan, one of the founding editors of the digital news platform ‘The Wire,’ along with his brother Tunku Varadarajan, has reportedly purchased a luxurious property in the upscale Nizamuddin East area of New Delhi, sources confirmed.

The estimated value of the house is pegged at Rs 50 crore, reflecting its premium location and expansive design. Spanning four floors, the swanky edifice is said to feature modern architecture, aligning with the affluent character of the neighbourhood.

Sources indicate that Varadarajan’s brother, Tunku Varadarajan, a fellow at an America-based university, may also be involved in the transaction, though details remain unconfirmed.

When BestMediaInfo first reached out to Varadarjan for comment, he declined to comment saying it’s a personal business.

However, Vardarajan later sent a note to BestMediaInfo.com denying any such purchase.

"Your story is completely devoid of facts. I own no property whether in Nizamuddin East or elsewhere valued at such an astronomical figure. Whatever property my wife and I jointly own does not have a market value of even a fraction of what you have so irresponsibly published," Vardarajan wrote.

Furthermore, I have neither bought nor own any property jointly with my brother, he added.

Nizamuddin East, a leafy enclave in South Delhi, is home to prominent personalities and offers proximity to landmarks like Humayun’s Tomb. Property prices in the area have soared in recent years, with such high-value transactions underscoring its status as a real estate hotspot.

Varadarajan, a former editor of The Hindu, has been a vocal figure in media circles.

As per publically available information, ​​The Wire began operating on 11 May 2015. Varadarajan worked with Sidharth Bhatia and M. K. Venu who had initially funded the website. Later it was made part of the Foundation for Independent Journalism, a non-profit. The Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation has provided The Wire with funding as well.

Donations from readers form a significant part of the overall revenue of The Wire.

Siddharth Varadarajan has repeatedly come under government scrutiny due to the publication’s critical coverage of political and social developments in India.

In April 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government registered an FIR against him over an article in The Wire, alleging it inaccurately attributed statements to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that drew criticism from the Editors Guild of India as an infringement on press freedom.

Separately, in October 2022, Delhi Police searched his residence and those of other Wire editors following a complaint by Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, who alleged the outlet fabricated documents in a now-retracted report concerning Meta’s content moderation practices, claims that were intended to damage his reputation.

Varadarajan has described these incidents as efforts to curb independent journalism, a perspective shared by some observers who view them as indicative of broader tensions between the government and critical media entities.