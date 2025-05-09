The Wire website inaccessible on mobile; platform blames govt for blocking

New Delhi: Independent news platform The Wire said on Friday that its website had been blocked across India.

The mobile version of the website is not accessible to readers, while the desktop version remains functional for the publisher as well as readers.

At the time of filing this report, The Wire continues to upload and tweet articles.

Calling the government’s action a clear violation of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of the press, The Wire stated, “Internet service providers are saying multiple things. We have learned it is per orders from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.”

“We protest this blatant censorship at a critical time for India, when sane, truthful, fair, and rational voices and sources of news and information are among the biggest assets that India has,” the platform added.

The platform stated that it is taking all necessary steps to challenge this “arbitrary and inexplicable move.”

The govt sources declined to comment on the development, but multiple industry sources told BestMediaInfo.com that they anticipated such action as the platform was allegedly found covering developments related to tension between India and Pakistan from the latter’s perspective.

“Their coverage was apparently helping the enemy,” said an industry veteran.