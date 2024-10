New Delhi: Tejinder Gill has been promoted to Managing Director at The Trade Desk.

He joined the company as General Manager in 2021.

Before that, he held various roles at Truecaller, his last being VP of Global Sales (South Asia, MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa).

Prior to Truecaller, he was with LinkedIn for six years. He joined LinkedIn in 2010 as Regional Sales Manager and left in 2015 as National Sales Manager.

In the past, he has also worked at Yahoo, The Times of India, and Network18.