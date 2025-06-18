The Trade Desk and Zepto collaborate to link digital ad campaigns with retail outcomes

New Delhi: Advertising technology firm The Trade Desk and quick commerce platform Zepto have announced a partnership focused on retail media advertising on the open internet.

The partnership will give marketers access to behavioural insights drawn from over 60 million monthly active users across 80+ Indian cities. Media buyers using The Trade Desk’s platform will be able to measure how digital campaigns influence sales on Zepto, enabling campaign adjustments in near real-time.

The companies say the integration will allow marketers to extend audience targeting beyond Zepto’s platform, reaching users across open internet channels such as connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and music streaming services. This approach is positioned as a step beyond retailer-owned “on-site” advertising.

“Retail data represents an incredible opportunity for brands looking to connect their marketing spend to sales. As marketers continue to seek ways to demonstrate the return on investment of their media spend, they increasingly value the data-driven precision of the open internet that enables them to effectively measure campaign performance,” said Tejinder Gill, Managing Director, India, The Trade Desk. “Together with Zepto, we’re enabling a more scalable, privacy-conscious, and outcomes-focused advertising approach for modern marketers.”

Zepto’s first-party data covers user activity across categories such as groceries, electronics, baby care, and household essentials. The partnership is also framed within the context of data privacy, as advertising ecosystems shift toward more responsible data usage.

“As the digital landscape evolves, privacy has become a key concern for consumers and marketers alike. This partnership reflects that shift, reinforcing our commitment to protecting customer data, while still enabling advertising that’s relevant and respectful,” said Devendra Meel, Chief Business Officer, Zepto. “By grounding media decisions in actual purchase behaviour, brands can better understand their audiences, optimise performance, and drive meaningful business outcomes. We’re proud to partner with The Trade Desk to build a more transparent and effective approach to advertising across on the open internet.”