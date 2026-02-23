New Delhi: Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co, was conferred the “Lifetime Contribution to Media” award at the 70th Foundation Day and 20th National Management Day of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in New Delhi. The award was presented by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The theme for the 16th Managing India Awards 2026 was ‘Transforming for Tomorrow: Growth with Resilience’. According to AIMA, the honour recognised Jain’s leadership in expanding The Times Group into a diversified multimedia organisation.

Accepting the award, Jain said, “It is a huge honour to receive this award. I dedicate it to my colleagues who have worked tirelessly to make The Times Group India's largest multimedia company.”

In its citation, AIMA described Jain as a future-ready leader who transformed a legacy newspaper business into a diversified media enterprise, noting the Group’s expansion into television, radio, internet, films, music, sports, events, outdoor advertising, education and investments since the late 1980s.

“He did not just grow a newspaper company; he built a multifaceted media empire that dominates information and entertainment in India and shapes the nation’s political and commercial awareness. From television and radio to internet, movies, music, sports, events, outdoor advertising, education and investments, his leadership has created influential brands across every platform,” the citation stated.

Under Jain’s leadership, non-print brands such as Times Now, ET Now and Zoom expanded the Group’s television presence alongside digital extensions. Other businesses include Radio Mirchi, Gaana, Times OOH, Times Music and Magicbricks.

The Group has also expanded into education through Bennett University and TimesPro.

AIMA also referred to the reinvention of the Filmfare Awards and the Femina Miss India pageant, as well as the launch of Times Litfest, as examples of cultural initiatives under Jain’s leadership.

Reiterating his thanks, Jain said, “The Times Group is number one in every media vertical it has launched, and we will continue striving for excellence.”