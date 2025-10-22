The rise of real-time entertainment: Why live content wins audiences

New Delhi: There has been an exponential increase in live streaming over the past several years. What previously was a unique past has now gone mainstream, which has been driven by technological advances and the increased demand from consumers who seek immersive experiences that are delivered in real time. Live Streaming has drastically transformed how media and entertainment is consumed.

Live streaming started in the late 2008s with platforms like YouTube Gaming and Twitch, which enabled gamers to show off their gaming skills to international audiences. In the modern era, live streaming has evolved to include various types of digital content and is especially popular on social networking platforms where consumers can instantaneously share daily activities, shows and events with their followers.

The Success of Instagram Live, YouTube Streams, and Other Platforms

This rise in live streaming consumption is a direct result of the time that people spent accessing content online while they were forced to stay at home during lockdown throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to a continued growth of an audience that, even after the pandemic was over, developed a strong preference for video content.

Platforms like Instagram Live, YouTube Streams, and TikTok have successfully leveraged this change in consumer content consumption preferences and have had a massive impact on the transformation of the live streaming landscape by creating content that is attracting new audiences across all age groups. Social platforms are now the dominant source of video content and are used by influencers and brands to target wider audiences.

Shift From On-Demand To Live Digital Experiences

Streaming platforms were launched in the early 2000s when streaming pioneers such as YouTube in 2005 and Netflix in 2007 started offering OTT (over-the-top media services), which offered an amazing array of films and TV shows that could be streamed from a computer. These services disrupted traditional entertainment, changing the way that film and traditional television were distributed and consumed.

OTT platforms are convenient, but they still only offer pre-recorded content. HD live streaming has again transformed how consumers interact with media. Live streams offer users access to events as they unfold in real time with live action. Audiences can interact in real time and become active participants in the event that they are experiencing, such as live casino games, concerts, and sports events. The live digital experience is highly engaging and interactive, and audiences are encouraged to share their opinions, engage in live chat, and give reactions in real time. Millennials and Gen Z have helped to drive the demand for live streaming as they enjoy engaging with interactive content and prefer engaging with others on platforms in real time.

Entertainment Psychology: “Real-Time Presence”

Humans seek the emotional connection that only another human can provide, even if they are interacting in a digital environment. Being able to watch other people, such as influencers, share their lives on live streaming platforms creates a sense of community, and individuals enjoy the feeling of being socially present in the moment as it unfolds.

Real-time presence plays an important role in entertainment psychology because it influences the entire user experience by creating engagement and desired emotional connections as audiences feel that they are actually participating in a real experience even though it is actually being presented in a virtual setting.

Adoption of Live Streaming in India Across Various Industries

Live streaming has been successfully adopted across different industries in India:

Edtech has also embraced the streaming revolution, and educators now offer digital classes through the use of streaming platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which has made education more accessible, and now students in secondary education and university, even in remote areas, can receive the same standard of education as those in metro areas. Live-streamed classes also give students the opportunity to study specialised subjects, improve their knowledge in areas where they struggle, and help them manage their studies around busy schedules.

Entertainment has been revolutionised as live streaming is an excellent opportunity for content creators and performers such as comedians, musicians, and artists to reach a larger audience globally without needing to depend on traditional media distribution channels. Now, fans can connect and interact with their favourite personalities as live streaming updates, Q&A sessions, and digital reviews have gone mainstream and have become a common way for creators and audiences to connect

Wellness programmes are becoming popular among Indian audiences. There was a rise in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown, which has continued to grow since the end of the pandemic. One driving factor is the changed attitude towards mental health, which is now more socially acceptable due to a population including celebrities and Millennial Indians have become more open about the challenges that they face or have faced due to mental disorders. This has resulted in a surge of downloads of meditation and wellness apps as individuals have become more focused on enhancing their personalities through self-care and improving mental well-being.

