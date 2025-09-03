The Mavericks appoints Gaurav Tuli as Director, Digital and Tech

New Delhi: The Mavericks, a marketing communications agency in India, has appointed Gaurav Tuli as Director, Digital and Tech. The role will focus on developing AI-driven and technology-enabled marketing solutions across the agency’s integrated services.

Tuli brings over 16 years of experience across India and Canada, with exposure to sectors including automotive, healthcare, pharma, QSR, FMCG, banking, aviation, hospitality, alcobev, education, electricals, home appliances, beauty, and CPG. He has previously led campaigns for brands such as Bayer, Ford, Wendy’s, Jamie’s Italian, PepsiCo, Swaraj Tractors, Hyatt, InterGlobe, Oriflame, Luminous, and Himel. His work has involved integrating technology into creative campaigns, ensuring data-driven insights, smooth execution, and enhanced stakeholder engagement.

In his new role, Tuli will oversee The Mavericks’ digital practice, introducing service lines that combine Generative AI, predictive analytics, and automation. The focus will be on helping brands remain discoverable, scalable, and relevant in a digital-first environment.

“The intersection of data, technology, and creativity is where the most exciting things are happening. I’m excited to build AI-led offerings that go beyond automation, from Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) for AI discoverability, to predictive performance models and scalable content solutions that don’t rely on traditional production. These tools help brands move faster, listen smarter, and create more meaningfully. They’re not replacing creativity, they’re supercharging it,” Tuli said.

Chetan Mahajan, Founder and CEO of The Mavericks India, added, “Integrated communications is about placing the audience at the very centre of every strategy. It’s no longer about channel-first thinking. It’s about orchestrating a cohesive experience across digital and traditional touchpoints. In the digital age, integration means being agile, real-time, and deeply contextual and Gaurav will be integral to building that connected, insight-led ecosystem for our clients.”

The appointment reinforces The Mavericks’ efforts to strengthen its integrated practice, combining strategy, advocacy, creative, and digital services to deliver outcome-focused communications for clients.