Terribly Tiny Tales introduces microdrama-focused vertical for short-form fiction

New Delhi: Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), part of Collective Artists Network, has introduced a new content vertical, Terribly Tiny TV, focused on microdramas, short scripted fiction designed for digital-first platforms.

These microdramas, typically under two, five or ten minutes long, are structured narratives crafted specifically for the reel-first generation. Unlike sketches or commentary content, they prioritise storytelling, developed with complete scripts, casting and production.

“What short films were to festivals, microdramas are to digital culture,” said Anuj Gosalia, Founder & CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales. “With Terribly Tiny TV, we’re creating an IP engine where creators can build deeply human stories designed for digital velocity. This is the next era of storytelling, efficient, emotional, and unforgettable.”

The stories are developed by TTT’s in-house team in collaboration with a network of emerging writers, and are released weekly on Instagram and YouTube Shorts. The format presents opportunities for creators and platforms to engage audiences through brief, emotion-led narratives.

“Terribly Tiny Tales has always stood at the intersection of storytelling and new formats,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “Microdramas are the natural evolution of that legacy, high impact through high-volume, high-feeling IPs that can live natively on social media while building long-tail value across platforms.”