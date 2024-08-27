Telegram’s future in India dicey; govt investigates app for involvement in illegal activities

New Delhi: The Indian government is investigating Telegram for its alleged involvement in illegal activities like piracy, gambling, and extortion. The app could face a potential ban in India depending on the investigation's outcome.

Telegram's Founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, was arrested in Paris on August 24 for allegedly failing to prevent criminal activities on the platform.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are leading the investigation. Telegram, with over 5 million users in India, could be blocked if found guilty.

The app was recently linked to the UGC-NEET controversy, where the medical entrance exam paper was leaked and sold on the platform, sparking student protests and Supreme Court intervention.

Telegram, in a statement on August 26, defended Durov, stating he has nothing to hide and that it's absurd to hold the platform or its owner responsible for its misuse.