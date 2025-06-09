Ted Sarandos rewrites the Netflix script with India as the main character

New Delhi: When the Netflix boss casually mentions the platform recalibrating itself as a haven for podcasts, multiplayer gaming, and AI-powered content creation, all in the same breath, you know it is not just another founder banter.

Advertisment

It is a glimpse into the future of global entertainment.

In a recent podcast interview hosted by Nikhil Kamath, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos didn’t just talk shop. He opened up about Netflix’s evolving identity as a tech company disguised as a storyteller, the creative revolution AI is unlocking, and how India might be the best-positioned country in the world to ride this next big wave.

Spoiler alert: India is no longer a market Netflix is preparing for. It is the market Netflix is betting on.

‘On the precipice of something big’

For over a decade, global tech and media firms have parroted the same line - ‘India is two years away.’ But Sarandos finally flipped that narrative, saying, “It feels like it’s never been more true than right now.” With its digital infrastructure maturing and creators pushing the envelope, India has become one of Netflix’s most strategic bets. And it’s not just about scale.

Sarandos asserted that Indian audiences are adventurous. Elaborating, he said, “Indian audiences are incredibly adventurous. They love Bollywood and South Indian action, but they’re also hungry for Japanese anime and true crime docuseries.”

He revealed how Netflix’s data shows India isn’t just consuming content; it's shaping what the world wants to watch.

Creativity with AI is the next big disruption

If Netflix made streaming sexy, it’s now trying to do the same for creativity powered by AI. Sarandos said that the next disruption won’t come from how we distribute content, but from how we create it. And no, it’s not the apocalypse for writers or directors. Quite the opposite, actually.

“The art of the prompt is going to be a human skill,” he explained. AI might lower production costs, help scale ideas, and make visual wizardry accessible, but storytelling still needs human guts, emotion, and instinct. “AI is going to help tell stories better, not replace the storyteller,” said Sarandos.

For creators in India, where budgets often throttle ambition, that’s a game-changer. Imagine indie filmmakers making larger-than-life epics without breaking the bank. AI could level the field, and Netflix wants to be the playground where it happens.

Gaming, but make it Netflix

In case you missed it, Netflix isn’t just coming for your binge-watching hours; it wants your joystick, too. Its gaming push has been stealthy but serious, and Sarandos calls it a natural extension of the platform’s engagement strategy.

“We’ve licensed several large AAA titles. We’re moving from mobile to TV-optimised and even multiplayer gaming,” he revealed. Think less Candy Crush, more Call of Duty, but through a Netflix lens.

In a country where over 400 million people play mobile games, Netflix’s entry into serious gaming isn’t just a “nice to have.” It is a strategic pivot.

For young Indians toggling between BGMI, YouTube and Netflix in the same session, this could tighten the platform’s hold on India’s most sought-after demographic. Don’t be surprised if Netflix becomes the next big gaming destination—especially for those who grew up watching Sacred Games and now want to play in that universe.

Podcasters, are you listening?

When Kamath asked about the future of podcasting, Sarandos’s answer was short but tantalising. He said, “There’s a strong possibility that some podcasts could find a home on Netflix. We could monetise them more effectively than if they were available everywhere else.” While he admitted not all podcasts will make the cut, the platform’s interest in select creators is real.

This opens up a potentially massive opportunity for Indian creators, especially those already nailing video podcasting on YouTube. Netflix could become the new home for high-quality, personality-led formats. Think Koffee with Karan meets The Joe Rogan Experience - but on steroids.

Throughout the conversation, Sarandos doubled down on one clear belief: the more authentically local a story is, the higher its chances of resonating globally. In an age where global audiences are tired of cookie-cutter storytelling, shows like Delhi Crime, RRR, and Heeramandi prove that regional flair is Netflix’s international flex.

If your story is local, visceral, and gutsy, Netflix wants to hear it. And more importantly, the world wants to see it.