Techmagnate gets SEO mandate for Axis Max Life Insurance

New Delhi: Techmagnate, the SEO-first digital marketing agency has been appointed to handle enterprise SEO services for Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (formerly known as Max Life Insurance Co). The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate shoulders Techmagnate with the responsibility of blueprinting and executing end-to-end SEO services for the company offering Term Insurance and Savings products in India.
“We are delighted to work with one of the foremost life insurance companies in India and embark on this journey. We are confident that our data-driven approach and expertise across the entire search landscape will help accelerate the company’s visibility in search results, driving organic traffic and generating quality leads. Winning this mandate exhibits our mutual commitment to innovation and growth in a digitally-forward era”, said Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder, Techmagnate.
Techmagnate’s SEO experts will work closely with the company’s in-house marketing team to develop a comprehensive SEO strategy, tailored to address their business goals and target audience.
Saurabh Marwah, VP - E-commerce at Axis Max Life Insurance, said, “We strive to continue as D2C leaders and significantly consolidate our market share. SEO is an important business aspect and with Techmagnate as our partner, we are hopeful to achieve this goal in months to come”
“Our goal is to establish synergy between our teams that will lead to innovative campaigns and measurable results”, added Bagla.