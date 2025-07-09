Teamology secures PR and media mandate for Rawbare

New Delhi: Digital PR firm Teamology Softech and Media Services has won the PR and media duties for premium eyewear brand Rawbare.
Rawbare, which retails through both online and offline channels across metro and non-metro cities, has appointed Teamology to handle its digital PR, media communications, and influencer outreach. The eyewear company is looking to expand its brand presence in the lifestyle space.
As part of the partnership, Teamology will support Rawbare’s brand positioning and narrative development.
Affan Ahmad, Co-Founder and CEO of Rawbare, commented, "Teamology provides the perfect PR strategy, supported by their creative team. We've been following their work and truly admire how they've helped numerous brands establish market dominance. With this partnership, we’re confident that Rawbare will reach new heights, both in India and internationally."
Harpreet Singh, Co-Founder of Rawbare, added, “Partnering with Teamology is a strategic move to strengthen our brand presence. Their expertise in PR and creative approach aligns perfectly with our vision. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration helps Rawbare expand its reach and make a lasting impact in the eyewear industry."
Shahid Javed, also a Co-Founder at Rawbare, said, “We’ve always believed that branding goes beyond just visibility, it's about building a culture and emotional connection with your audience. We trust the innovative approaches of Teamology as they strengthen our connection with target customers. Their strategic moves have made them the perfect partner for our next growth phase.”
Md Badshah Ansari, Director at Teamology, noted, “We feel honoured to collaborate with Rawbare, a brand that aligns perfectly with today’s demand for design and functionality. We focus on shaping clear brand messages and creating high-impact brand campaigns for Rawbare that drive meaningful engagement across all media platforms.”