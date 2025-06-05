Team Pumpkin bags digital mandate for MamyPoko Pants in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin has been appointed to manage the digital mandate for MamyPoko Pants in Bangladesh. The agency will be responsible for overseeing the brand’s online presence, including social media strategy, influencer partnerships, and performance-based campaigns.
MamyPoko Pants, a product by Unicharm Corporation, is widely recognised across Asia in the baby care segment. Team Pumpkin has previously worked on the brand’s digital strategy in India and will now extend its services to the Bangladesh market.
“Having worked on MamyPoko Pants in India since October 2017, we’ve come to understand both the brand and the kind of digital challenges this category brings,” said Swati Nathani, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Team Pumpkin. “With the Bangladesh mandate, we’re bringing a solutions-first approach, that’s rooted in making parenting feel a little easier and more supported through the content we create.”
The agency’s Gurgaon office will lead the account, overseeing digital planning and execution for Bangladesh.