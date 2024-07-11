Tata Play Binge launches PaaS solution for Bangladesh’s Akash Digital TV

Delhi: Tata Play Binge's Cloud technology aims to simplify content access by offering content from multiple OTT channels on a single screen, through a single app and subscription.



The first launch under this arrangement was announced by Akash Digital TV, the Direct To Home (DTH) service by BEXIMCO Communications in Bangladesh. The product is being launched as a companion App under the name Akash Go.

The Akash Go app will allow subscribers in Bangladesh to access content on their mobile devices, providing access to live TV channels and Video on Demand with personalised recommendations based on their viewing history. Akash Go will aggregate a blend of local and global premium content and be available for DTH subscribers of Akash Digital TV on IOS or Android mobile phones.



Talking about this collaboration, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Play, Harit Nagpal, said, “In the truest sense of Make-in-India and Show the World, by providing Tata Play Binge PaaS to global OTT aggregators, we are pioneering a tech-first industry move from India where international content delivery companies will benefit from our tried and tested technology to create localised offerings for their consumers at low cost and within a short time frame. Our collaboration with Akash Digital TV is a pivotal moment in this journey.”



Tariq Alam, CEO, Akash Digital TV, added, “Akash Digital TV aims to provide the Bangladeshi audiences the same world class standards in terms of performance, services and user experience and access to quality premium content as subscribers of Tata Play Binge experience in India. To have Tata Play as our technology and Strategic (Knowledge) partner will guarantee that this objective is met and will ensure our ability to always provide comprehensive value to our customers.”