Tata Play Binge expands content lineup with BBC Player partnership for British entertainment

New Delhi: Tata Play Binge has partnered with BBC Player to bring a wide range of British entertainment to Indian audiences. This move adds to Tata Play Binge's growing list of OTT content providers, with a catalogue that spans dramas, documentaries, comedies, kids' shows, and more.

BBC Player features several well-known titles including Luther, Doctor Who, Top Gear, Pride and Prejudice, and Planet Earth III. Other series on offer include The Great British Bake Off, Citizen Khan, Mr. Bean, and Grand Indian Hotel. Viewers can also access programming hosted by Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver, and children’s titles such as JoJo and Gran Gran, Junior Bake Off, and Andy’s Aquatic Adventures.

The BBC Player will be accessible through Tata Play Binge across multiple devices, including smartphones, smart TVs, desktops, laptops, tablets, the web, and the Binge+ Set Top Box.

Speaking on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play said, “This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing the best of global content to our viewers, all in one place. BBC Studio’s premium storytelling and rich library of highly celebrated shows perfectly complement our growing content roster, and we are confident that our users will love this addition.”

Stanley Fernandes, Vice President Distribution, South Asia, BBC Studios, added, “This marks a new chapter in our partnership with Tata Play as we expand into their OTT aggregation space, building on our strong collaboration.”

BBC Player joins other streaming services already on Tata Play Binge, such as Apple TV+, JioCinema, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Aha, Hallmark Movies Now, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, MX Player and many more. Content from these platforms is available to subscribers via a unified interface and single subscription model.

Netflix is available as a combo pack with DTH channels for Tata Play DTH users, while Amazon Prime Video is offered as an add-on for Binge users with a DTH connection. Tata Play Binge can be accessed via LG, Samsung, and Android smart TVs, Fire TV Stick - Tata Play Edition, and through www.TataplayBinge.com.