Swiggy unpacks ‘Giftables’ for instant gifting this festive season

New Delhi: Swiggy has introduced ‘Giftables’, a new category on its platform that allows users to send curated gifts on demand, including cakes, flowers, chocolates, perfumes, electronics and toys. The service, which currently live in Bengaluru, is expected to roll out to Mumbai, Delhi and other metropolitan cities in the coming weeks.

The company said the feature is intended to simplify both planned and last-minute gifting by enabling users to combine items into a single order, which can be delivered within 10 to 60 minutes. In addition to browsing by occasion, recipient or category, Swiggy said it would soon introduce an AI-powered chatbot to suggest items based on the occasion, relationship and the recipient’s personality or interests.

A key element of the service is the option to personalise combinations, such as ordering a cake with flowers, or pairing sweets with perfumes, in a single transaction rather than across multiple platforms.

On the launch, Phani Kishan, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Swiggy, said, “At Swiggy, our vision is to offer unparalleled convenience to our customers. With Giftables, we’re solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty. With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts.”