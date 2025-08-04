Swiggy rolls out DeskEats across 7,000+ tech parks in 30 Indian cities

New Delhi: Swiggy has introduced DeskEats, a curated food delivery experience targeted at working professionals across more than 7,000 tech parks, business centres and corporate complexes in 30 Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune and Kolkata. The feature is accessible by typing “Office” or “Work” in the Swiggy app and brings together nearly 7 lakh items from over 200,000 restaurants.

Designed to cater to workplace consumption patterns, the DeskEats collections include categories such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Deadline Desserts, Sip-tastic Fuel, One-handed Grabbies, Healthy Nibbles, and Teamwork Bites. These categories are intended to reflect different office mealtime needs, from quick snacks to group orders.

Usage trends during the pilot phase varied by city. In the Stress Munchies category, Chicken Popcorn was most ordered in Bengaluru, Fries in Mumbai, and Garlic Breadsticks in Gurugram. Salads were a consistent favourite under Healthy Nibbles across cities. One-handed Grabbies accounted for nearly 30% of all DeskEats orders, with Mumbai emerging as the leading city in terms of demand.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, customer experience and new initiatives at Swiggy, said, “Today’s corporate professionals are more time-strapped and choice-rich than ever before. With the launch of DeskEats, we’ve reimagined how food delivery fits into a busy, high-performance workday. Whether it’s a quick bite between meetings or a team treat after a deadline, DeskEats is built to match the rhythm of an office day.”

He added, “We understand that while it may be easy to find a dosa or a mughlai meal, it is difficult to find one that is packaged in a way that it can be easily consumed at your desk or in an office setting where plates and cutlery may not be readily available or where one may be juggling between multiple tasks.

In addition to this, we also understand that there is a need for a team-order friendly selection which is available without the need to spend a lot of time on the app. DeskEats … redefines the experience of, quite literally, having a meal at your desk.”

DeskEats expands on Swiggy’s existing Corporate Rewards programme, which has reached 14,000 companies and enrolled 1.5 lakh employees within three months of launch.

The initiative allows employers to offer food delivery and grocery benefits to staff as part of workplace incentives or wellness schemes. These include offers such as flat Rs 225 off on food orders, up to Rs 2,000 off on Dineout, and Rs 100 off on Instamart. Users can access the programme by typing “Corporate” into the app.