New Delhi: Swiggy has rolled out integrations across Swiggy Food, Instamart and Dineout using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing users to place orders, shop groceries and make restaurant reservations directly through AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini and others.

Instamart becomes the first quick-commerce platform globally to adopt MCP, giving users access to more than 40,000 SKUs via simple natural language prompts.

The Model Context Protocol is an open-source framework that connects AI systems and chatbots to live data, services and applications, enabling agents to perform tasks that previously required navigating multiple app screens.

Users can issue intent-based commands such as, “Order ingredients needed for Thai green curry” or “Order a highly rated biryani I would love,” and the AI handles searching, comparing options, updating carts, applying offers, placing orders and tracking deliveries. The system can also book restaurant tables by creating a cart, applying offers, and confirming the reservation in a single prompt.

The integration reflects a broader shift towards conversational commerce, where AI agents manage brand comparisons, product quantities and checkout details, reducing friction and creating a more streamlined, personalised experience.

Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Technology Officer, Swiggy, said, “India’s convenience needs are deeply contextual, shaped by everyday moments, family routines, personal preferences, and time constraints. Swiggy has always focused on solving for convenience at scale, and conversational commerce takes that a step further by allowing users to simply express what they want, when they want it, whether it is to book a table at their favourite restaurant or order drinks and snacks for a match-viewing party. By bringing MCP to quick commerce, food delivery, and dining out, we’re removing friction from daily decisions and enabling a level of ease, personalisation, and joy that makes on-demand convenience feel effortless.”

Swiggy said the MCP launch lays the groundwork for future AI-led experiences, enabling intelligent agents to act contextually across use cases such as meal planning, dietary preferences, occasion-based shopping and recipe discovery, while maintaining privacy and security. Users can ask an AI assistant to identify ingredients for a meal, build a shopping list, compare brands, apply offers, or book a table, all in a single conversational interaction.

The integration can be connected with AI assistants through a simple process: navigate to Settings, then Connectors, select Add Custom Connector or App, and provide a name along with the service URL.