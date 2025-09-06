Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor turns MO’s teen podcast into a CMO masterclass

New Delhi: India Today Group’s Gen Z brand MO has dropped an Insta-first, six-part podcast series, Secret Lives of Teenagers (SLOT), and it hands the mic to the people it’s about. Teens. Swiggy is on board as Presenting Partner, and Magic Moments MusicStudio as Co-Powered by sponsor.

The format is simple and very 2025: a group of bold, expressive teenagers, including students at top global universities, sit down to talk about the stuff that actually runs their lives right now. Identity. Ambition. Mental health. Rebellion. Love. Life online. Nothing is off the table.

The tone, by design, is raw, funny and deeply personal, an unfiltered look at growing up in a hyper-connected world.

There’s a second audience too. Marketers, parents and educators get a close read on what Gen Z really values. For teens, it’s an amplifier, their voices, in their words.

“With SLOT, we’ve created a space that’s raw, real, and completely GenZ, no filters, no borrowed narratives. Digital-first brand MO and series SLOT brings out the spontaneity of social storytelling. It doubles up as a resource for anyone who wants to understand GenZ India,” said Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor in Chief, India Today Group.

The Swiggy partnership goes beyond a logo.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, closes every episode with a short takeaway for CMOs, a quick “what this means” masterclass built straight from the conversations you’ve just heard.

“Gen Z have rewritten the rules of how we eat, shop, and live online. They don’t follow trends, they set them. Secret Lives of Teenagers is a front-row seat to their world, full of raw honesty, humour, and bold perspectives. For any brand or parent trying to understand Gen Z, this is where you should start,” he said.

SLOT sits under MO, India Today Group’s Instagram-first youth brand that speaks the internet’s language, podcasts, reels, memes, behind-the-scenes drops. With this series, MO leans further into being a cultural playground built by, and for, Gen Z.