New Delhi: SW Network, an integrated creative and digital agency, has been appointed to manage the complete digital and creative mandate for MINI India. The agency’s Delhi team will handle the account.
Under the mandate, SW Network will lead MINI India’s digital presence, providing creative and digital services aimed at enhancing visibility, engagement, and community growth across platforms. The work will cover brand campaigns, product narratives, lifestyle content, and platform-specific ideas, translating MINI’s global brand identity into content tailored for the Indian market.
Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder of SW Network, said, “Partnering with MINI India is a milestone moment for us. MINI is not just a car brand; it’s a global cultural icon, a lifestyle, and a statement in design. Building on this emotional connection and bringing it alive digitally is an exciting responsibility. Our aim is to craft a distinct, witty, and premium digital voice for MINI India while strengthening its creative performance. We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand that thrives on originality and look forward to creating work that moves both the brand and its audience.”
Abhinandan Gopalsetty, Director at MINI India, said, “MINI has always stood for innovation, individuality, and creative expression. As our digital touchpoints continue to expand, we were looking for a partner who understands the brand’s unique spirit and can translate it seamlessly across platforms. SW Network’s strategic depth, creative agility, and strong digital capabilities made it the ideal choice. We are excited to work together on elevating MINI India’s digital footprint and engaging our community in fresh, meaningful ways.”
Through this collaboration, SW Network will focus on enhancing MINI India’s digital visibility, improving performance metrics, and creating experiences that reflect the brand’s playful yet premium identity.