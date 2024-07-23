SW Network and Microsoft aid GroupMe’s India debut with campus program at Symbiosis, Pune

Delhi: SW Network announced its partnership with Microsoft to promote GroupMe, a chat messaging app.



Microsoft GroupMe is a college chat app in the US that has recently launched in India. SW Network has kickstarted a GroupMe campus ambassador program at Symbiosis, Pune. This program aims to help support GroupMe adoption through community-led activations centered around the needs and interests of university scholars.



The GroupMe Campus Leaders Community is composed of active and involved Symbiosis students. The ambassador campaign features various activities for students, such as stand-up comedy tours, prom nights, special events, surprise giveaways, and workshops conducted by Microsoft officials. The invitations to these events are available to GroupMe users.



Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, expressed his vision about the launch collaboration, stating, “From our understanding of the Indian student pool, we believe that this collaboration reflects our commitment to employing tactical digital strategies that not only promote but also deeply engage with the young minds. Through our carefully curated campus ambassador program at Symbiosis Pune, we aimed to leverage our deep understanding of the student audience to foster genuine connections and build a thriving student community. By organizing attractive events and also utilizing the influence of our campus leaders, we aim to make GroupMe - the preferred communication platform for students all across India. We believe this initiative goes beyond mere promotion of an app; It's more about creating meaningful interactions and contributing to the development of a vibrant and thriving student ecosystem in our country.”

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Priyadarshini Verma, Microsoft India, said, “The launch of Microsoft GroupMe in India was a much-needed initiator for the student community. Through GroupMe, we aim to revolutionize how students connect and communicate, fostering a sense of community and engagement on campuses across the country. By partnering with SW Network, we are not only promoting a powerful communication platform but also creating more meaningful, productive interactions and opportunities for students. We believe that GroupMe will soon become an indispensable part of the student experience in India, driving innovation, collaboration, and fostering a stronger sense of belonging among students.”