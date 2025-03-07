SW Network and Flipkart partner to launch iRush Days

New Delhi: SW Network has collaborated with Flipkart to launch iRush Days, a sale offering exclusive smartphone deals, with a special focus on Apple products.

The campaign utilised channels including print advertisements and outdoor billboards.

The campaign used the tagline, "Even if you didn't get a good appraisal, we got you."

The outdoor advertising employed a visual concept. The billboards juxtaposed a whole apple alongside regular iPhone prices against a half-eaten apple paired with the discounted iRush Days prices.

"iRush Days was all about creating excitement and urgency, and our campaign was designed to cut through the clutter with messaging that is both engaging and instantly understandable," said Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder, SW Network. "We developed a campaign designed to stand out with messaging that connects emotionally while remaining instantly comprehensible.”