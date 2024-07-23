Sushant Sreeram quits Prime Video India; set to join JioCinema

New Delhi: Sushant Sreeram is set to join JioCinema after stepping down as the country director of Prime Video India, sources close to the development confirmed to BestMediaInfo.

Sreeram joined Amazon Prime Video in 2018 as head of customer and brand marketing.

He was elevated to director- marketing in 2020. In 2022, he was elevated to director and head, SVOD business at Prime Video.

In his previous stints, he worked for companies like Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), eBay, Inkfruit, and Xiaomi.