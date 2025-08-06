SuperGaming raises $15 million in series B round, valuing company at $100 million

New Delhi: SuperGaming, a Pune-based game development company, has raised $15 million (approximately Rs 131 crore) in a Series B funding round, bringing its valuation to $100 million.

The round was led by Skycatcher and Steadview Capital, with additional participation from international investors including a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, Neowiz, Polygon Ventures, and others across the Web3 and gaming ecosystem.

This latest investment builds on SuperGaming’s $5.5 million Series A funding from October 2021 and reflects continued support from existing backers such as AET Japan and BACE Capital. The company has gained industry recognition for its multiplayer title Indus Battle Royale, which was awarded Google Play’s “Best Made in India” game for 2024.

The Series B round is expected to support the company’s broader growth strategy, including international rollout of its flagship game Indus, beginning with Latin America in collaboration with LOUD.GG. SuperGaming will also focus on strengthening its in-house game development and expanding its proprietary tech stack, notably SuperPlatform, a cloud-based infrastructure built in partnership with Google Cloud.

SuperPlatform is positioned as a key part of SuperGaming’s business model, offering backend support for developers building large-scale, real-time multiplayer games for users on low-end devices in emerging markets. The platform includes features such as AI-assisted development, analytics, monetisation tools, and social integration.

Natsuhiro Maruyama, investor at Bandai Namco 021 Fund, said: “Our investment in SuperGaming pairs Bandai Namco’s global IP expertise with the team’s deep understanding of India’s gaming ecosystem, opening the door to growth in India and beyond. We also view SuperPlatform… as an additional strength that enriches the experiences SuperGaming already brings to players.”

Investor confidence in the company’s delivery capabilities was also echoed by Ed Fries, General Partner at 1UpFund, and Co-Creator of Microsoft Game Studios: “In a market crowded with demos and pitch decks, SuperGaming has done what few others can, they have shipped. Launching a game… shows execution, resilience, and deep player understanding in a hyperlocal market like India.”

The expansion is expected to include further market entries beyond Latin America, with planned launches in the Middle East. The company is also investing in new original intellectual property and increasing its talent pool.

Sia Kamalie, Founder of Skycatcher, added: “We led SuperGaming's Series A round in 2021 and are now leaning into our original thesis… This round is now about scaling global and unique hyperlocal publishing approaches.”

SuperGaming is also deepening its engagement in Web3 through its partnership with B3 GameChain, a Layer-3 blockchain built on Base (an Ethereum Layer-2 incubated by Coinbase). The company’s move allows for integration of Web3 features such as asset continuity and interoperable progression, while maintaining standard gameplay experiences.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon Ventures, commented, “I’ve always dreamed of seeing a world-class gaming studio emerge from India… what excites me is how they understand the stakes: in gaming, the experience is the product, and the global bar for quality is incredibly high.”

CEO and Co-Founder Roby John said, “We are at an inflection point where India's role in gaming evolves from a consumer market to a driving force in innovation… 'Indus Battle Royale' is just our beginning… our deeper mission is to empower the gaming ecosystem through SuperPlatform.”