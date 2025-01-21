StreamO onboards Chetan Saxena as Chief Officer, Brand Partnerships

New Delhi: The ad-tech gaming platform StreamO has appointed Chetan Saxena as Chief Officer, Brand Partnerships.

At StreamO, he will lead brand partnerships and be responsible for driving revenue through the sale of ad solutions on gaming live streams.

Prior to joining StreamO, Saxena served as Group Head, Ad Sales, at Sony Entertainment. He joined Sony Entertainment in 2019 in the same role for the broadcaster’s sports channels.

Before that, he was associated with Star TV Network for nearly nine years, where, in his last role, he served as the Regional Head for Star Vijay Super.

Previously, he also worked with Future Group, Bennett Coleman, and Infovision.

StreamO is a live-stream sponsorship platform where brands connect with live streamers to engage with Gen Z. It enables brands to collaborate with hundreds of streamers through stream-based sponsorship deals, reaching a highly engaged audience.