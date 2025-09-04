Story TV to expand micro drama portfolio, targets 100 million users by 2026

New Delhi: Story TV, an app from the Eloelo Group, has announced plans to expand its micro drama portfolio, with more than 800 titles expected over the next year and a target of 100 million users. The platform reached 5 million users within its first two months, during which it launched 200 micro dramas across genres including romance, horror, and crime.

The platform’s early offerings have featured popular actors such as Chetan Hansraj in Mafia Don, Kinshuk Vaidya in Death Clock, and Ayub Khan in Pyaar Ka Bharosa. According to internal data, young adults aged 18–35 are the primary audience, spending an average of 75 minutes daily on the app, with women accounting for over 40% of users. Key markets include Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, and Maharashtra.

Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Story TV, said, “Currently, the ecosystem is largely dependent on globally popular storylines, but this is changing fast. As a platform, we have seen firsthand how local themes and stories can scale massively, given our diverse population and interests. To achieve this, we are bringing on board some of the most talented actors and creative forces in the industry.”

He added, “For us at Story TV, micro drama is all about bringing TV at the swipe of your fingertips - the same emotions, twists, and cliffhangers that people grew up watching on TV via soap operas or movies, but compressed into a vertical format that fits perfectly with today’s scrolling habits.”

Story TV has increased its focus on producing high-quality micro dramas that are relatable to Indian audiences and is expanding its team with storytellers, entertainment veterans, and production partners to support growth.