SRV Media appoints Chaitanya Sharma as Director, Digital Marketing and Growth

New Delhi: SRV Media has appointed Chaitanya Sharma as Director—Digital Marketing and Growth.

In his new role, Sharma will oversee the company's operations, focusing on process optimisation, digital strategy innovation, providing customer-centric solutions and regional business expansion.

Sharma has a decade of industry expertise, having previously held key positions at organisations, including Google Operations Centre and Accenture. His diverse background spans operations, quality assurance, mobilisation and roles such as the learning and development expert for Google's Ads optimisation team.

Sharma said, "Joining SRV Media presents a unique opportunity to contribute to a forward-thinking organisation poised for impactful growth. My focus will be on strengthening our team, streamlining operations, and expanding our digital reach. I believe in building systems that are responsive, effective, and reflective of a collaborative culture. With the right strategy and an inclusive mindset, I’m confident we can achieve meaningful progress and long-term success."

"We are delighted to welcome Chaitanya to SRV Media. His rich experience in digital marketing and proven leadership, especially in driving large-scale initiatives at global organisations, make him an invaluable addition to our team. As we expand our footprint in Kolkata, Chaitanya's expertise in process optimisation and his inclusive leadership style will be instrumental in building a more agile and innovative organisation. We look forward to the new dimensions of growth and culture he will bring to the team,” commented Vikram Kumar, Co-Founder and Director, SRV Media.

In his capacity as Director, Sharma will lead comprehensive initiatives aimed at refining digital marketing strategies, enhancing operational efficiencies, and driving substantial growth.