New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have launched India's first-ever 'Secret Reel' in partnership with Meta, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their Netflix series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

This feature, still in its testing phase on Instagram, allows users to unlock hidden content by entering a password. The passcode is subtly embedded in Episode 6 of the series at the 4:22-minute mark, challenging fans to engage more deeply with the content.



The initiative has drawn significant attention online, with viewers attempting to unlock the code and sharing their findings on social media. The Instagram feature demonstrates how OTT content creators are using social media campaigns to connect with audiences and increase engagement. The password-protected reel provides a structured way for fans to interact while linking directly to the episodes. The series is available on Netflix, and the 'Secret Reel' can be accessed by viewers who scan the QR code and enter the passcode found in Episode 6.





The series is directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Lakshay Lalwani as Aasman Singh, with supporting roles from Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal. The story depicts events behind the scenes in Bollywood and explores the relationship between creators and the film industry.