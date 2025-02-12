Sprinklr’s Nishant Arora joins Netcore Cloud as SVP of Marketing

New Delhi: Netcore Cloud, a martech and customer engagement solutions company, announced the appointment of Nishant Arora as Senior Vice-President of Marketing.

Arora brings close to two decades of industry experience. He has joined Netcore Cloud from Sprinklr, where he served as Senior Director in the marketing team.

His tenure at Freshworks saw him lead product marketing in IT.

Prior to this, Arora honed his expertise in growth marketing during his tenure at IBM, where he led marketing for Data and AI software.

Siddharth Gopalkrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Netcore Cloud, said, "Nishant's impressive experience in launching and scaling high-growth SaaS products aligns perfectly with Netcore Cloud's vision. His expertise in growth marketing and product positioning will be invaluable in helping us position Netcore Cloud as a leading MarTech SaaS player, competing with the best globally. We're excited to have Nishant on board."

Arora said, “With more than 6,500 customers leveraging our AI-powered, and intuitive products, Netcore Cloud has been quietly disrupting the customer engagement market. I look forward to helping Netcore Cloud unlock profitable growth by strengthening our brand and accelerating demand with our innovative products. I am honoured to join this incredible team.”