Spotify launches Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads in India

New Delhi: Following a pilot in the US and Canada with The Trade Desk, Spotify has officially launched the Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX).

Advertisers in India will now be able to access Spotify’s engaged, logged-in users via real-time auction with full addressability and measurement capabilities.

In India, Spotify has integrated with Google DV360, The Trade Desk, and Magnite, to connect to the Spotify Ad Exchange across its suite of audio, video and display ads to unlock measurement solutions.

Podcast ads will soon be added to this offering. For addressability, Spotify has adopted partner frameworks that advertisers can use across multiple media ecosystems to find their audience and track results.

An analysis of over 350 campaigns with mixed media across various publishers consolidated within Google Dv360, concluded that incorporating Spotify programmatically led to an average incremental reach of 11.5% without increasing media spend, said Spotify in a statement.

Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify, said, “Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) is a new programmatic offering that will give advertisers in India easier access to Spotify’s high-quality inventory and more opportunities to reach our highly engaged audience at scale. We aim to make it easier for our client and agency partners to include Spotify as a part of their programmatic always-on audience strategies. Globally, over 5,000 advertisers have tested SAX, and with the official launch, our goal is to ensure that all programmatic players can plug into it.”

In addition to SAX, Spotify will also use AI for various experiences including daylist, mixes, and others with Spotify Generative AI Ads.

With Spotify Gen AI Ads, advertisers and their agencies can create audio ads from scripts to voiceovers to licensed background music within the Ads Manager platform.

Advertisers of all sizes and their agencies in India can leverage the new tool.

“As advertising partners of different campaign sizes from across industries choose Spotify as a medium to engage with their audiences, we want to make it easier for them to create high-quality, scalable audio ads. With Gen AI Ads, we hope to expedite the process for brands to reach their consumers, making them more topical and relevant, while reaching a wide base,” added Kolady.