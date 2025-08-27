Spotify introduces in-app ‘Messages’ feature for sharing content

New Delhi: Spotify has introduced Messages, a new feature within its app that allows users to share music, podcasts and audiobooks directly with friends and family.

The feature, which is rolling out this week to Free and Premium users aged 16 and older in select markets, is designed to provide a dedicated space for sharing recommendations and conversations about Spotify content.

Messages work as one-to-one chats where users can send songs, podcasts or audiobooks, and respond with text or emojis. Access is available via the profile section of the app. Spotify will also suggest contacts based on previous interactions such as shared playlists, Jams, Blends or Family and Duo plans.

The company said that Messages is intended to complement, not replace, existing options for sharing content on platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok and others.

Spotify has included user safety controls such as the option to accept or reject message requests, block accounts, or opt out of the feature entirely. The company said conversations will be encrypted in transit and at rest, with proactive detection technology used to identify unlawful or harmful content alongside moderation of reports.