Sportz Interactive names Sanket Sawkar as Chief Product and Innovation Officer

New Delhi: Sportz Interactive (SI), a company providing fan engagement solutions for sports organisations, has announced changes to its leadership structure to support its expansion in markets such as the UK and Europe and to advance its transition towards a GenAI-focused approach.

The updated structure brings together experienced leaders across key functions: Sanket Sawkar has been appointed Chief Product and Innovation Officer (CPIO), responsible for defining product vision and innovation strategy after more than two decades with the company; Monojit Banerjee, joining as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) from JP Morgan, Amazon, and Razorpay, will lead the development of scalable and secure engineering platforms; Ravi Ranjan, formerly with Capgemini and Thoughtworks, takes on the role of Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) to oversee project delivery; and Himanshu Kapadia, previously with Disney, HDFC, and DBS, becomes the company’s first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to support a people-centred culture.

“This is a pivotal moment for Sportz Interactive,” said Siddharth Raman, Sportz Interactive’s CEO. “By bolstering our leadership across business functions, we are reinforcing our strong industry and sales expertise with new capabilities that will help us lead with digital foresight, build for a GenAI-first world, and foster a culture of high performance. Our growing presence in global markets such as the UK and Europe, backed by our strong experience of working with marquee sports organisations in India, gives us the momentum to scale our vision and deliver transformative impact for our partners.”